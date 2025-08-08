LEAGUE football is back on the cards for Tavistock AFC as they prepare to travel to Frome Town tomorrow.
Perhaps unusually, their season began last weekend with the FA Cup extra preliminary round and they hit the ground running, putting five unanswered goals past AFC St Austell.
Jack Crago and former Buckland Athletic man Ben Fowles netted two apiece and were joined on the scoresheet by fullback Joel Jackson as their Western League counterparts continue to experience a torrid time on the field.
As previously mentioned, Frome are their first league opponents of 2025/26 with the Somerset having been relegated out of the Southern League Premier last year.
Off the field issues followed closely behind and so for the club to still be here and fighting is a credit to everyone involved. That being said, they won’t be about to sit around and make up the numbers with numerous players arriving in the off-season.
Tavistock also experienced a notable overhaul of the squad with several key individuals, from shot-stopper Aaron Dearing to lethal goalscorer Liam Prynn departing for pastures new.
With names such as Tyler Elliott and Jack Crago here to stay at Langsford Park though, they will certainly remain a threat in the final third under the management of Stuart Henderson, as last weekend’s five-star display suggests.
Tuesday, August 12 brings a first home league game and Falmouth Town are the visitors before Tavi then return to FA Cup action, visiting Barnstaple Town on Saturday 16.
