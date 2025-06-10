TAVISTOCK AFC have announced the return to the club of youngster Ben Fowles as they continue to enjoy a busy summer window.
Fowles played under Dan Hart at Buckland Athletic last season and made 18 Western League appearances, starting 17 of them.
He netted once in the 2024/25 campaign, finding the back of the net on February 22 along with Teigan Rosenquest in a 2-0 win over Brislington FC on Forever Yellow Day.
The dynamic midfielder was also able to contribute with assists as Buckland made their way into the playoffs, setting up Jared Lewington twice in January (against Ivybridge Town and St. Blazey) before and Luke Forward in mid-March.
Fowles regularly showed a willingness to drive with the ball, constantly looking to make something happen in the yellow of Buckland.
The Lambs announced his re-signing on Twitter with the following statement: “We are delighted to announce Benjamin Fowles has returned to the club after spending time at Buckland. Ben made 18 appearances for the Lambs at the start of the season before moving to Buckland and helping them reach the playoffs! Welcome back Ben!”
Buckland responded to say “all the best” to their departing man. He follows the quartet who were announced as leaving last week, Adam Seedhouse-Evans, Sam Morcom, Adam Hill and Frankie Jones, plus potentially the aforementioned Rosenquest.
Whilst Hart’s successor Matt Cusack has only seen players leave to date, Stuart Henderson and Tavistock AFC have retained the services of four important figures and recently added two more. Fowles is of course one, the other being Charlie Madden, a defender and midfielder who joins from Bideford.
Perhaps the move of most significance for the Lambs though is the loss of Aaron Dearing, the superb shot-stopper switching Langsford Park for Southern Road and Exmouth Town, where he will now play alongside former Buck, Morcom.
It may be early June but there is plenty of transfer window intrigue flying around in Newton Abbot, Tavistock and everywhere in between.
