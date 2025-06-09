EXPERIENCED running buddies Mark West and Ian Collacott from Tavistock Athletic Club are already veterans of the Cardiff Half Marathon.
On Sunday, June 8, they returned to Wales to continue their conquest, this time joining 5,730 athletes taking on the Swansea Half Marathon. Running together, they enjoyed a well organised event with a great atmosphere and perfect weather conditions.
Mark finished in one hour, 25 minutes and two seconds, taking 17th place out of 259 in his M50 age category. Ian meanwhile, finished just a few seconds later in 1:25:15, 29th out of 319 in his M40 category. Last Tuesday night, the latest race in the Run Exe 5k Series took place around Exwith Playing Fields and the River Exe Flood Relief, organised by City Runs.
TAC was represented by 12 athletes, all looking for good times on the fast and flat course. First TAC runner home was Adam Holland in 16 minutes and three seconds, taking 4th overall and first M35, followed by Sam Larkham in 16:24 - 14th overall and 2nd M40.
Some very impressive times were also recorded by the other club runners with results as follows: Freddie Whybrow, 17:00; Grant Harvey, 17:17; Reuben Sebag-Montifiore, 17:26; Charlotte Walker, 18:10; Nikki Kelly 18:21; Hannah Smith, 19:15; Hannah Worth, 20:37; Helen Kula-Przezwanski, 26:24; Hazel Walker, 27:23; and Anna Kelly 27:27.
Pictured are the aforementioned TAC competitors at the latest Run Exe 5k.
Tavistock Athletic Club was formed in 1985 and now has over 300 total members. They have a variety of training groups and committed coaches that can cater for all abilities from raw beginners to the more experienced and ambitious athletes. For more information, visit the club’s website.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.