Mark finished in one hour, 25 minutes and two seconds, taking 17th place out of 259 in his M50 age category. Ian meanwhile, finished just a few seconds later in 1:25:15, 29th out of 319 in his M40 category. Last Tuesday night, the latest race in the Run Exe 5k Series took place around Exwith Playing Fields and the River Exe Flood Relief, organised by City Runs.