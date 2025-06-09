FOLLOWING on from the confirmation that both Ed Harrison and Jack Crago will continue to play for Tavistock AFC in the upcoming 2025/26 season, the club have announced more news regarding comings and goings.
Starting with the positives and both Joel Jackson and Ethan Wright will be donning the red and black for another year.
On Jackson, the club wrote via social media: “The young central defender played 24 times last season scoring once. A powerful defender with experience well above his years, we are buzzing to welcome Joel back for 25/26.”
He then spoke to the club’s media and had this to say. “I’m buzzing to be staying at Tavi for the new season. the lads and people involved around the club are brilliant. We had a few good little spells towards the back end of last year so hopefully we can take that into the new season and finish as high up in the league as possible.”
Wright meanwhile made two less appearances and he was a key figure but a serious injury held him back after receiving rave reviews from manager Stuart Henderson.
The injury in question was something he touched on; “It’s great to sign for another year with the club as my first season came to an abrupt halt with the knee injury, but I’m hoping to get back to my best and help the club push as high as they can this year.”
One supporter replied to the tweet calling Wright an “excellent young player” and they’re certainly not wrong, the ability to make an impact going both ways proving to be a real asset for Tavistock.
Unfortunately though for Lambs fans it isn’t all smooth sailing with one of their star players departing Langsford Park for pastures new.
“Superb keeper and a great bloke” is how one user online described the outgoing Aaron Dearing with fellow Southern League side Exmouth Town being his destination.
Dearing was consistently earmarked as one of the division’s standout shot-stoppers, keeping Tavistock in games and even winning them by himself at times.
Exmouth finished fifth last season before losing to Evesham United in the playoffs and they are wasting no time in making their move in the transfer window. Dynamic Buckland Athletic fullback Sam Morcom is another target that they landed with experienced striker Matt Wright also making the switch to Southern Road.
The latest announcement for Tavistock AFC was the finalisation of their pre-season slate with seven games being more than enough to get them up and running.
A Tavistock legends side will be the first opponent, this one taking place on July 4 and then four home games and two away ones will follow on.
Truro City (Friday 11), Newquay (Saturday 12), Ivybridge Town (Tuesday 22) and Briton Ferry Llansawel (Saturday 26) will visit Langsford Park whilst Tavi will go on the road to Camelford (Tuesday 15) and Plymouth Parkway (Saturday 19) in the middle of all of that action.
Throughout the last few weeks, the club have been teasing these contract announcements on their Twitter page, @tafclambs, so be sure to keep an eye out for upcoming news.
