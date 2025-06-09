WHITCHURCH Wayfarers 1st XI took a strong team to fellow E Division West strugglers Dartington & Totnes hoping to pick up some much-needed points.
Captain Rich Potts won the toss and elected to field first. The opening batsmen had their pads on ready to walk out when the first rain arrived. In the end, that was as close to play as it got.
Throughout the afternoon, rain, punctuated by occasional drizzle, swept across the ground until both captains agreed that there was no possibility of any play. Both teams gained eight points.
At Whitchurch House, a decision that no play was possible was made much earlier, the 2nd XI having been set to take on Yelverton Bohemians 2nd XI. Again, both teams gained eight points.
Next up, the 1st XI will host fifth-placed Plympton 2nd XI while the 2nd XI travel to Plymouth CS&R for a mid-table clash.
