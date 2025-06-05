UNIVERSITY has always been as much about life-enhancing experiences as obtaining a qualification and Tavistock’s Ciaran Gray will long remember his boxing match on Leeds University’s first Wilder Student Fight Night, writes James Bovington.
This will remain as a fond memory for years to come for Ciaran both for getting the win in the ring and also for being the top charity fundraiser for the event.
“We’re mainly novice boxers,” said Ciaran Gray, 21, a sports and exercise therapy student and alumnus of Cumnor House Preparatory, Plymouth College and Wellington School.
“My opponent Will Yardley and I play cricket together for Leeds Beckett. I was elated to get the win. The boxing was for real and was an amazing experience.
“I know that some punches hurt Will, and I took some shots myself. I just got on with the job. We both wanted it and remain good friends. The six weeks of training at a local Leeds gym was hard and the whole experience opened my eyes to just how tough and courageous boxers are. I’m keen to box again.”
An environmental sciences student from Darlington, Yardley, 20, agreed. “It was a lot of fun. I just kept going against a background of deafening noise from the crowd. I enjoyed the training as it gave me a goal.
“Ciaran and I are proud to have shared the ring together and hopefully proved what we’re made of. We learned a lot about ourselves.”
Ciaran is “proud to have raised £ 5,680. I had so much help from my family, close friends and especially my uncle who kindly donated a large amount both himself and through business contacts.”
Organiser Sal Sinawi, also known as Wilder, said “Ciaran is to be congratulated on raising such a fantastic sum. We began our fundraising fight nights in Durham in 2021 and since then we’ve raised £700,000 for various charity partners but mainly The Oddballs Foundation.
“The Leeds event was sponsored by Just Eat and raised twelve thousand pounds. The highest ever for a city’s Wilder debut.”
“I’m loving my time in Leeds,” enthused Ciaran, who graduates next year. “I chose to study there partly because my dad lives nearby and I support the football club, who’ve just gained a much-deserved promotion to the Premier League.
“I like Yorkshire, its people and culture. Boxing has taught me discipline, hard work, how to prepare and look after my physical and mental health, and values I’d like to live by.
“I plan on joining a gym in Leeds and getting back in the ring. I’d encourage all young people to give the sport a go. It’s an amazing way to keep fit as you learn important new skills and find out what type of person you really are.
“I’m planning on working over the summer, playing cricket on the weekends for Sandford Cricket Club, keeping my fitness up with gym and boxing training and spending time with friends.”
To find out more, visit www.wilderfightnight.com and https://theoddballsfoundation.com/ for further information about Oddballs.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.