THE 2025 Dartmoor Discovery (DD) ultramarathon is set for a cracking contest when the runners gather at the start line in Princetown on June 7, as two national-level athletes fresh to the event take their place alongside five former race winners.
Team GB and Belgrave runner Henry Hart will be lining up with last year’s winner, Joshua Hasson, of Bideford AAC, and 2022 winner Ryan Snell – an Axe Valley runner and another Team GB athlete.
Meanwhile, leading ultra-distance runner Laura Swanton-Rouvelin, of MudCrew, will be facing off with 2024 ladies’ winner Naomi Flanagan, of Torbay Tri and Team GB, 2021 winner Hannah Bown, of Exmouth Harriers, and 2015 winner, Teignbridge Trotter Helen Anthony.
Race Director Liz Barnett said: “This year’s field is the best we’ve ever had and I can’t wait for these wonderful athletes to take on the challenges of Dartmoor.”
If all goes well, three runners will pass big milestones on June 7. Neil Williams is set to knock off his 500th marathon, Sharon Daw is on course to clock her 100th ultramarathon and Derek Skinner is looking forward to finishing his 100th marathon.
Organised by leading South West running club the Teignbridge Trotters, the 32-mile DD has for many years been the UK’s longest single-lap road race.
An estimated 150 people are working behind the scenes to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Also, this year’s race is sponsored by Sibelco, The Ilsington Country House Hotel, M I Plant and Apex Scaffolding.
Further down the field, runners battle to beat three cut-off points that they must pass within certain times to qualify as official race finishers. The cut-off points are placed at 13.1 miles (2 hours, 53 minutes), 20 miles (4 hours, 15 minutes) and 26.2 miles, or marathon (5 hours, 30 minutes).
For more information, or to obtain high-resolution images, please contact Roger Hayes ( 07788 240808 or [email protected]).
