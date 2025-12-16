COUNTIES THREE NORTH & EAST
North Tawton RFC 33 New Cross 12
WITH the last month or so of the season hit by the heavy rain, it was great to see the sun out at Taw Meadows for the visit of New Cross.
A few places separated these two in the table prior to kick-off, in favour of the visitors, with North Tawton RFC suffering from the start-stop nature.
New Cross got the ball rolling, crossing for a converted try within the first five minutes after an open period of bright, attacking play.
North Tawton went from defending to attacking rugby right from the restart and with a try from Liam Pyle and a kick added by Jack Phare, they had levelled the scores at seven points apiece.
Two more tries from North Tawton, one from Glen Walters and one from Jack Phare, moved them into a 19-7 lead and it has to be said that the home looked in control at this point.
A try from New Cross, the final score of the half, keeping the Tawts honest at 19-12.
North Tawton came back out for the second half playing with more confidence, really taking the game to New Cross and playing some quick and slick passing rugby that the visitors began to find frustrating leading to a yellow card.
Down to 14 men, New Coss conceded two more tries, a second from Liam Pyle and one from Cain Holiday with Jack Phare slotting both conversations, taking the final score to 33-12 in favour of North Tawton.
It was a well-deserved victory that takes North Tawton into the Christmas break with renewed enthusiasm for the rest of the season. Playing like this, they should fear nobody.
Following this result, the Tawts sit seventh whilst New Cross are in fifth, eight points separating them.
