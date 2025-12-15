REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 41 Winscombe 31
OKEHAMPTON RFC produced a stirring comeback to get back on the winning train and gain five points against visitors Winscombe, writes Adam Holliday.
After an eloquent and entertaining pretty match lunch session with Okehampton, England and Lions legend Julian White, the crowd gathered, expecting a strong start from the hosts.
It turned out to be anything but with Winscombe striking with less than a minute on the clock.
A hopeful kick ahead was not dealt with by the home defence and it was 0-7 before the crowd had even settled. This didn’t rattle Okehampton either as the away side scored two more converted tries and took a commanding lead.
A turning point was the arrival from the bench of the talismanic Tom McGrattan. On as a result of an injury to Rib Fishleigh, he slid into the centre and immediately began to put players through holes, with the delay on the pass often proving crucial.
Okehampton were now fully awake and got their first points on the board after 27 minutes. Lock Brad Curtis, who went onto complete the full 80 minutes for the first time in living memory, crashed over from short range. Skipper Luke Simmons converted and Okehampton were off the mark
Now in the ascendancy and with injuries hampering the Winscombe cause, McGrattan set up the prolific Leon Horn before Simmons unusually missed the extras.
The resurgence continued and there was time before the break for Horn to bag a brace, closing the gap to just four points after the worst possible start.
Winscombe extended their lead in the second-half from a penalty kick but this was just a blip for Okehampton who otherwise dominated from here on out.
Saul Holliday crossed for the bonus-point try and Simmons’ conversion moved the sides onto 24 points apiece.
Camping in the opposition’s 22, Okehampton finally forced themselves into the lead courtesy of back-row Callum Arnold.
A Simmons penalty and a converted Mike Stevens try put the icing on the cake but there was still time for Winscombe to grab a bonus-point try of their own on the final whistle.
They will look to make it two wins from two when they head to North Petherton this Saturday and, as always, any support would be greatly appreciated.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said the game was in the balance until pack power told the last quarter.
“The lads showed a fantastic spirit to come back from a 21-point deficit,” said Luxton.
“The forwards had to weather the storm for the first few scrums after that it was even-stevens until the last 15, when we managed to gain dominance there.
“Wingers Mike Stevens and Marley Parker carried really well in the second half.”
Elsewhere, Tavistock gave Devon One promotion chasers Bideford a run for their money before going down to an 11-10 defeat on Sandy Park.
Leigh Puttock, the Tavistock coach, said had the game gone just a little longer there may have been a different outcome.
“We dominated large parts of the game and consistently looked dangerous,” said Puttock, whose team were 5-3 behind at half time.
“We were rewarded with a score [by Freddie Fuller] on the very last play of the game.
“Although we thought we had a few more minutes to push for more, that proved to be the final action.”
