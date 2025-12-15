A YOUNG and inexperienced Okehampton Argyle side gave Middlezoy Rovers an extremely tough 60 minutes or so on Saturday, December 13.
Argyle, whose squad has been ravaged with injuries and surprise departures, were up against it on the weekend.
In spite of these issues, Okehampton held the Zoy to a goalless first half and even took the lead at Simmons Park, courtesy of Samuel Sharpe.
It took until the 55th minute for Middlezoy to get their first goal of the afternoon and then, unfortunately for Richard Washburn, his squad ran out of steam and ended up on the receiving end of a pasting.
Connor Cussans netted the leveller and then a Riley Willis hat-trick put the game beyond Argyle. Substitute Tatenda Gumbo and Sullivan McKenna got goals five and six before Cussans scored his second and Middlezoy’s seventh.
Middlezoy have experienced an up and down campaign but with two 7-1 victories in their last three games, they’re sitting pretty in sixth in the SW Peninsula League Premier East.
Argyle meanwhile are in 13th, having enjoyed an upturn in form of their own in the last month or two, only for further issues with the squad and off the field to plague them again.
Elsewhere in the division, Newton Abbot Spurs and Crediton United were the other big winners.
Spurs beat Torrington AFC 6-2 at The Rec to move back up to third whilst Crediton also notched six as they won away at Axminster Town.
The former jumped above Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police as the Bees were beaten by Ilminster Town at the Archie Gooch Pavilion. Honiton Town and Ilfracombe Town were also victors whereas Bridport FC shared the spoils with Torridgeside AFC.
Okehampton Argyle have no game this coming weekend and are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, December 27, travelling to Ilfracombe for a potentially problematic afternoon of football.
