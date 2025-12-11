OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnast Mason Parker-Groves has had a successful year representing England with high individual placings, a team gold and a team bronze at two internationals in Portugal.
Mason achieved 10th place out of 34 at the Scalabis Cup and a team bronze for England, and 14th place out of 30 in the 13-16 junior men's age group at the Loule Cup, with a team gold for England.
England squad selections are made by British Gymnastics and English Gymnastics. Competitors perform two passes of two advanced skills each, such as double somersaults. Both are prestigious international competitions.
Mason started double mini trampoline (DMT) in Okehampton at 10 years old. He achieved a place in the South West team and competed in his first national DMT competition at 11.
Despite starting later than others in his national age group, he has caught up with the skill level quickly, achieving a FIG silver medal and an England gold medal in DMT at age 12, also qualifying for three British Championships in DMT and for the final at two British Championships.
He was selected for the England DMT development squad for two years and this year was selected for the main England DMT squad.
He had a few months off due to an injury but after a full recovery, managed to come 11th at the British Championships in his new junior 13-16 year old age group and upgrade his pass difficulty for the internationals in Portugal.
Mason's coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: "Mason works hard and is very committed to his training.
“He is a pleasure to teach and is now working on advanced DMT pass and trampoline routine upgrades for 2026."
Visit Okehampton Flyers' Facebook and Instagram pages to see Mason's passes and skills.
