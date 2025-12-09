CON Zss team consolidated their top spot in the Tavistock Social Club Snooker League with a 3–2 win over the Con Aminus team.
They lead the way with 16 points ahead of Golf Club on 13, Con A on 11 and then Con C with 10.
Z’s Stewart proved too strong for Chapman although Chapman can seek solace from the fact that his points scoring efforts are heading well in the right direction.
Bellamy then pulled it level for the A- team with a somewhat fortuitous late black ball win over Hoskin.
The Z’s Dolan proceeded to steal the show with a tasty 32 break, proving too much for Dodd.
Completing the win for the Zs was Flack, getting the better of Eden in a somewhat scrappy frame littered with unforced errors.
Unbeaten Roe pulled one back for the Aminus team although he was taken down to the wire by a gritty effort from Hoskin.
LYDFORD DARTS
With Fox B not playing this week in the Lydford Darts League, Blacksmith Arms had the chance to close the gap on the leaders.
They squandered this opportunity though, having to settle for a 5-5 draw at rock-bottom and winless White Hart.
Meanwhile, there were victories for both Copper Penny and Fox A on their travels.
Copper Penny are third and tied on points with second-placed Blacksmith Arms, as well as boasting a game in hand, after their 7-3 success at Bratton Clovelly.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Bratton Clovelly with their very own Tom Hughes contributing the highest checkout of the week, a neat 110.
Lastly, Fox A moved ahead of the Tossers by beating them 7-3 with the latter still searching for a maiden win, having drawn one and lost eight thus far.
