ONLY three games survived another Friday downpour with the South Devon Football League issuing a wet weather protocol for the third time in six weeks, reports Alastair Muirden.
In the Premier Division, Paignton Saints had a great result against East Allington Utd on the 3g at Coach Road (full report and photos available on Davesworld).
A 3-nil win with goals from Cairo Broadway, Billy Reay and Brandon Kelly moves Saints into fourth place and just three points off second place. Meanwhile, a disappointing afternoon for the inform Pirates who remain in fifth place with the same points tally as Saints.
Upton Athletic travelled to the Manadon 3g to face an unforgiving Signal Box team looking to stay in pole position in Division Two.
The visitors travelled with the bare eleven and were reduced to ten early in the game through injury and the home team went on to score every five minutes ending up with 17 on the score card.
There were ten different scorers but Callum Austin, Jordan Rickards and Finley Comerford starred with hat tricks.
This result puts Signal Box five points clear of Corries who have two games in hand, Upton remain bottom of the table but fair play to them for travelling and doing their best in squalid conditions.
Division Four was able to offer Paignton Villa 3rds the chance to welcome Kingsbridge & Kellaton Utd to South Devon College in what was a game dominated by the wind.
Villa secured their third win of the campaign with a fine 6-2 victory over the visitors from the South Hams.
Goals from Martin McHugh, two from Stuart McCauley and a hat-trick for Tom Bintcliffe leapfrogs Villa above the visitors into sixth place and just five points from second with a game in hand.
Another blank week will have many teams wondering when these games will be played and how many mid-week games will there be in April and May but there are still 23 playing Saturdays until the end of the season so it isn’t all doom and gloom just yet.
Looking ahead to this coming weekend and if the weather cooperates, Ilsington Villa, Newton 66 and Kingsteignton Athletic will all be heading to Plymouth to face Windmill, Lakeside Athletic, and True Blues respectively in the top-flight.
My pick of the day though is also in Plymouth but comes in Division One, Mount Gould welcoming Bovey Tracey to Tothill Enclosure for what could well be a rehearsal for a Premier Division game next season.
Both teams are going well and have plenty of games in hand to catch the front runners.
In Division Two, third-placed Ivybridge Town will be searching for revenge against second-placed Babbacombe Corries, who beat them 8-1 just a couple of weeks ago.
There is an attractive tie at Broadpark in Division Three where Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds host a good footballing side in Galmpton Utd who could do with a few dry days to let them show their skill. The current wet period could suit the home team.
The big game in Division Four is first vs third at Kate Brook as Chudleigh Athletic face local rivals Teign Village in a no-holds barred fixture. A win for the home team could open up an 11-point gap at the top.
