AS IS the case with a lot of football teams up and down the country, Tavistock AFC and Okehampton Argyle have been faced with their fair share of cancellations in recent weeks.
Supporters of both will have been delighted to see the sides return to action on Valentine’s Day, even if they are languishing at the wrong end of their respective divisions.
Tavistock are currently rock-bottom of the Southern League South but they secured a point from their visit to The Sports Ground, home of Bideford AFC.
Stuart Henderson’s men were two goals down at the break but showed great spirit to battle back, Callum Merrin striking first and Jack Crago rescuing a draw deep in added time.
With games in hand on several teams above them, there is a glimmer of hope for the Lambs but they are 14 points away from safety at the time of writing.
Attempting to make up for the postponements, Tavistock host Shaftesbury on Saturday, February 21, before going to Swindon Supermarine on Monday 23 and then Didcot Town on the final weekend of the month.
Okehampton Argyle don’t really have to worry about relegation with Axminster Town cut adrift at the foot of the SW Peninsula League Premier East.
The Tigers have lost all 22 of their games to date whilst Bishops Lydeard are on 10 points, Argyle then coming next on 18.
For their first outing in over a month and just their third of 2026, Argyle hosted Torrington AFC at Simmons Park.
Connor Madge netted twice for Okehampton in a 2-2 draw, a draw that keeps the three-point gap between those two sides intact.
Should the weather allow it, Argyle have a trip to Adopstar Park scheduled for Saturday 21, going toe-to-toe with a very strong Cullompton Rangers side.
