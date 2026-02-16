DAVE Chanter is delighted to announce that the much-anticipated Dartmoor Marathon will be returning this Spring after 40 years, it promises to be an unforgettable experience set amidst the stunning scenery of Devon.
Being perfectly timed on April 12 to take advantage of Dartmoor’s invigorating weather and blossoming natural beauty.
Already, the Dartmoor Marathon is beginning to stand out as a highlight in the UK running calendar.
With 8 weeks still to go, 500 participants from across the UK and Europe have entered to take on the challenge of running 26.2 miles across the roads of Dartmoor.
Led out by Southwest Blood Bikes, the runners will start in Tavistock and proceed through Merrivale, Princetown, location of the infamous Dartmoor Prison, Dousland, Walkhampton, Horrabridge and Whitchurch before returning to Tavistock to finish in front of the Guildhall, where it is hoped the community will come together to loudly cheer them over the finish line.
Whilst waiting for the return of the leader (who could be one of the 80 + local participants), spectators can take advantage of a famous Tavistock Lions barbeque, listen to live music, browse many stalls and explore the shops and history of Tavistock.
Supported by nutritional partner OGT (One Good Thing) plus many local Businesses such as Alder Vineyard UK, BID, Boutique 32, Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team, David Balment, Devon & Cornwall 4x4 Response, Peak Health & Fitness, Pilates for Runners, Roots & Vines, Tavistock Town Council, Tavistock Hire Centre and The Original Pasty House, April 12 is set to be a fun day.
It’s not too late to get involved – anyone wishing to help on the day, please do get in touch with Dave at [email protected]. There are still many opportunities available, including manning water stations, marshalling and, of course, the very important job of cheerleading.
See you at the start line!
