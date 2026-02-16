REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 45 Crediton RFC 22
OKEHAMPTON RFC ultimately came out on top after a typically full-blooded encounter with their rivals Crediton, writes Adam Holliday.
The scene was set for a close encounter between two teams in the upper echelons of the table and despite neither having played for several weeks, both sides served up an entertaining feast for the sizable crowd.
Local derbies rarely disappoint and this one got off to a lively start as a sloppy Okehampton pass allowed the visitors to open the scoring after barely two minutes.
The hosts struck back with their first try on 20 minutes as a quick tap followed by swift hands, put Brandon Horn in the clear. The Okes centre crossed midway out to reduce the arrears, unusually though, skipper Luke Simmons missed the conversion.
Both sides set pieces were functioning effectively and with the playing surface surprisingly firm after the recent deluges, the teams continued to test each other’s defensive mettle.
Okey’s main failing was an inability to find touch and this proved costly, Crediton extending the lead to 5-12.
Okehampton were soon back on the offensive though and as they moved within inches of the tryline, poacher Leon Horn snuck over for a converted try.
A go-ahead score evaded them for the rest of the half though with the sides locked at 12 apiece at the break.
Playing with the slope now, the home side made changes and were seeking the next score. However, indiscipline allowed their guests to take a three-point lead.
From here, Okehampton ramped up the pressure and it was lively replacement Callum Arnold to score the first second-half try.
Approaching the last quarter of the game, Okes needed another try for some breathing room and Saul Holliday came to the fore breaking through and feeding Rob Fishleigh superbly.
Simmons did what he often does from the tee to make it a nine-point game only for Crediton to fire right back. They are on a long unbeaten run and demonstrated exactly why, setting up a grandstand finish.
You couldn’t take your eyes off this encounter and as it entered the last ten minutes, Okehampton again set up camp in the visitors 22.
A five-metre scrum was awarded and as the home eight drove forward, Saul Holliday demonstrated good control at the base to pick up and score another crucial five pointer. Simmons again converted and at 31-22 the game was not quite sealed but surely nearly over.
There was still enough time remaining for the hosts to put more distance between the sides. Firstly, Holliday picked up and went through the middle to feed Fishleigh for a carbon copy second score, then with the last play of the game, Leon Horn crossed on the left as the visitors defence ran out of cover.
The final whistle came and Okehampton celebrated the victory, however this was a much tighter match than the final score would suggest. Crediton were right in the contest for the majority of this entertaining encounter.
Okehampton now have a week off before a trip to Penzance as they seek to remain in the play-off positions.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said after a four-week break it was an impressive result.
“We started poorly as we were rusty from too many weeks off,” said Luxton.
“We worked our way back into the game and a dominant last 20 (minutes), when the bench made an impact, was really pleasing.”
