NOTHING says Happy Valentine’s Day like disappearing for a race which is exactly what three Okehampton Running Club ladies did on Saturday, February 14.
First up under blue skies and sunshine, was Lucy Gooding who travelled to Cornwall to take on Purple Gecko Events Trilateral 40.
The recent weather had left its mark on the course with fallen trees and lots of mud but the runners were so grateful to enjoy a sunny run. The course begins and ends in Fowey and takes in a mixture of coastal paths, fields, country lanes and climbs up to Helman Tor, one of the highest points in Cornwall.
Runners are required to self-navigate so going a little wrong is all part of the fun. Lucy had a great day out and, fuelled by sausage rolls, completed the 25-mile course in 6hrs40.
Next up, on Saturday evening, Claire Watkins was on South Dartmoor for Wild Running’s Wild Night Run.
Starting from South Brent, the 9-mile course heads mostly uphill for the first three miles following the river to Shipley Bridge onto open moorland and the Avon Dam before joining the Abbot’s Way.
There were plenty of muddy, boggy sections to negotiate. The course was well marked with reflective tape which shone bright ahead of the light of the runners’ head torches.
That said, Claire (plus a few other runners) missed a turn on the tarmac section on the way to the finish adding some extra mileage. She finished her extended 10-mile course in 1hr38 as second female.
Also starting on Saturday, was Emma Brock running the Trail and Tarmac Backyard Ultra by Limitless Trails.
Set just outside Crickhowell deep in the Welsh Black Mountains, the route was 50/50 trail and tarmac, with one gradual climb and a short steep section with the rest relatively flat terrain.
Participants run a 4.167-mile lap on the hour every hour until only one runner remains - they are the winner. If runners manage 24 laps they will have run exactly 100 miles.
Emma said the course was very wet and muddy with snow flurries during the night. Despite being hindered by stomach cramps, she managed to still run strongly with consistent pacing to finish 6th out of 75 runners having completed an amazing 20 laps totalling 84 miles.
On Sunday, Pearl Barnes ran the London Winter 10k in chilly temperatures and torrential rain. With a field of 26,000 runners, it is the UK’s largest 10k race.
Starting from Trafalgar Square the course took in The Strand, Royal Courts of Justice and St Paul’s Cathedral before finishing at Downing Street on Whitehall. Pearl said it was amazing to be part of such a massive event.
Though it was too busy to run a PB, she was pleased to finish in under an hour in 59:58.
Also on Sunday, Exeter saw the return of the First Chance 10k. Usually held in early January, this year poor weather and flooding forced its postponement.
Run around Exeter Riverside Valley Park, the course is flat and fast offering runners a great opportunity to run a PB. With the return of yet more wet weather, everyone got a bit damp!
There was a great turnout of ORCs with PBs aplenty.
First ORC home in a PB of 35:54 was Chris Turner followed by Mark Peck (PB 41:11), Sophie Casavieille-Lacaze (PB 43:42), Andrew Thorne (49:36), Sarah Casavieille-Lacaze (51:35), Paul Evison (53:34), Ged Fitzgibbon (54:24), Peter Roissetter (PB 55:19) and Jane Richardson (1:14:51).
