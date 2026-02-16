SUNDAY saw the running of the delayed First Chance 10k in Exeter - traditionally the first race of the year and always oversubscribed, the original date in early January fell victim to the weather.
A flat and fast 10km race around Exeter Riverside Valley Park, the race start and finishes between the canal and the river. Runners faced drizzly weather but avoided the heavier rain that filled in later in the morning.
Just six from Tavistock Athletic Club were able to make the revised date but acquitted themselves well.
Out of 570 finishers, Ben Neale took overall 5th place in a great time of 32min 46s, 40s behind the race winner. Nicola Noble was the first TAC lady home, in a time of 44:58.
M70 veteran runners Tony Shearer and Paul Marshall (pictured) ran extremely well, finishing two minutes apart in 54:09 and 57:42 respectively, with Tony taking 3rd place in their age category.
They were split by Emilie Roissetter, who finished in 56:06, with Helen Kula-Przezwanski also finishing under the hour in 57:56 (and 5th in her F65 age category).
Comments
