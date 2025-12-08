A MASSIVE well done to U15 runner Freddie Whybrow after a stunning weekend of racing, two huge events in two days!
Hosted by Princethorpe College in Rugby (Warwickshire), Freddie excelled at the ESAA National Schools Cup.
Competing against 150 of the best runners in the country in tough, muddy and hilly conditions, Freddie produced a brilliant run to finish second overall, missing the win by less than a second.
Alongside teammates Luke, Arthur and Jack (all RunFitRunFast track regulars), the team finished an impressive fifth overall for Mount Kelly.
The very next day, on tired legs, he was then in action at the Devon XC Championships.
Freddie showed real class by breaking away from the pack to win comfortably and claim the U15 Devon County Championship title, plus his third win from three in the Westward League.
Everyone at RunFitRunFast is incredibly proud of your achievements Freddie and they can’t wait to hear about it.
