OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s South West Peninsula League clash with Newton Abbot Spurs was one of many up and down the country to fall foul of the weather.
Richard Washburn’s side were set to welcome Spurs to Simmons Park on Saturday, November 29, with revenge on their mind, only for the conditions to prevail.
An unsettled and uncertain Argyle squad travelled to Newton Abbot to face Connor Marshall’s men on the first day of the 2025/26 season back in early August.
For large spells of the game they held their own but eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, Brad Crocombe and Coby White scoring the goals for the home side.
Oke now find themselves in a much better position and are looking up the table rather than down, relegation isn’t a likely threat and they’re now aiming as high as possible.
Crediton United vs Bridport FC, Cullompton Rangers vs Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Torrington AFC vs Axminster Town were all called off as well with just three fixtures going ahead in this division, two of which were cup clashes.
Starting with the solitary league affair and courtesy of six different scorers, Middlezoy Rovers eased to a 7-1 victory over Honiton Town at the Ethan Berry Pavilion, moving them up to seventh in the standings.
Bovey Tracey AFC see Middlezoy’s six different scorers and raise them to seven as they reached double figures against Launceston AFC.
The Moorlanders welcomed SW Peninsula League West strugglers Launceston AFC to the Western Counties Roofing Ground and they showed no mercy whatsoever.
Under Ben Gerring, they have often enjoyed lightning fast starts and this was the case once again, centre-back David Rowe heading home “an absolute peach” of a corner from Lewis Perring with just two minutes on the clock.
Launceston had a swift opportunity to respond from the penalty spot but Dom Aplin got down to save the effort well. The afternoon didn’t get any better for the Cornish side from here.
Cal Leech doubled the Bovey lead after 11 minutes with Harvey Coggins, Jack Brimming and Stuart Bowker all finding the net next, putting their side in a commanding position.
Leech struck once more and Levi Landricombe then added a seventh in added time.
They didn’t let up after the break either, Bowker with the eighth and Josh Webber scoring goals nine and ten in a true hammering, Bovey’s biggest win of a very impressive campaign.
Teignmouth AFC were also in action at home, taking on Wadebridge Town, a side currently sitting 10th in the Premier West.
Harry Breslan and Zak Khadaroo, two familiar names on the scoresheet, fired Teignmouth into a 2-0 goal advantage at Coombe Valley.
It was all going swimmingly for Liam Jones’ team with the club themselves writing on Twitter that they were “two goals up and cruising.”
A late push from Wadebridge paid dividends though as the visitors scored not once but twice in added time, forcing a penalty shootout out of nowhere.
With Teignmouth’s first two spot kicks being missed, it looked as if they may throw the tie away but they hung in there and youngster Elliot Bowery kept his cool to send his team through.
Looking ahead now and, if the weather allows it, Okehampton Argyle will visit Ilminster Town at the Archie Gooch Pavilion on Saturday, December 6.
