FOX B continue their march at the summit of the Lydford Darts League with a hugely convincing victory over their fellow Fox rivals.
10-0 was the score in a complete whitewash, making it six wins and a draw from their first seven matches.
Fox A meanwhile are second from bottom, losing four of six to date.
Elsewhere, there were victories for Copper Penny and Blacksmith Arms. The former prevailed 8-2 over White Hart moving themselves up to third in the league.
White Hart are still searching for the maiden victory, bringing up the rear on 19 points as just one of two teams yet to win.
Blacksmith Arms, the closest challengers to leaders Fox B, came out on top 6-4 against Tossers.
Tossers are the other side awaiting that first win whereas Blacksmith Arms are on 37 points, 17 behind the runaway leaders.
