REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 21 Weston-super-Mare 26
OKEHAMPTON RFC came so close to ending the unbeaten run of league leaders Weston-super-Mare with a committed, competitive performance from 18 junior section graduates, writes Adam Holliday.
A home victory would have halted their opponent’s run at nine victories whilst making it six on the bounce for themselves but it wasn’t to be.
After a well attended farmers lunch, the crowd gathered and were treated to tense, early exchanges as both sides looked to feel each out.
It was the visitors who struck first on 27 minutes after being awarded a penalty, which they elected to kick to the corner. The catch and drive effort proved successful and this fairly soft try which was then followed by another shortly after. This time Okehampton were harshly adjudged to have deliberately knocked on in midfield. Several phases later ex-Clifton Captain Marcus Nel slipped a tackle to cross between the posts to make it 0-12 approaching the interval.
Finally, Oke managed to string some phases together and entered the red zone. Playing with a penalty advantage, skipper Luke Simmons put up a speculative kick into the air on the WSM try line. Centre Brandon Horn was able to gather the ball and ground it to give the hosts a vital foothold going into the break. Simmons converted and at 7-12, it was all to play for after the break.
Oke were looking for a positive start to the second half despite losing the experienced McGrattan to an unfortunate injury. They had barely settled when Weston moved the ball from a set scrum, a couple of missed tackles allowed their scrum-half, supporting on the inside, to cross beside the posts to extend the visitors lead to 7-19 very early in the second forty.
Okehampton were soon back on the attack, seeking to reduce the arrears and they did exactly that. When the ball came loose from a WSM scrum, Callum Arnold was on hand to profit and the Simmons conversion cut the deficit to five points.
Weston are at the top for a reason though, they demonstrated their quality by stretching the Oke defence and eventually restoring their two-try cushion.
This game was far from over and the young Oke charged again, thoroughly tested the Weston defence. With 10 minutes remaining, fullback Leon Hort scooted over from a close-range ruck and unsurprisingly, Simmons slotted the subsequent conversion.
The home side continued to attack as time ticked away, unfortunately a pass in the Western 22 was adjudged forward and this allowed the visitors to regain and monopolise possession for the short time remaining. They played keep ball effectively and eventually kicked the ball off to seal a hard earned victory.
In summary, despite not being at their sharpest, Okehampton could have emerged victorious but came up just short.
Overall it was a positive performance considering the opposition, but still an encounter that could’ve gone either way.
Okes can be proud of their efforts and now need to focus on another tough opponent, as they travelled to Wadebridge next Saturday, hoping to maintain their position in the upper echelons of the table. KO is 2.30 and any travelling support would be seriously appreciated.
Image courtesy of Mindful Moments Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.