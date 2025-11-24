Rugby
South West Division – Regional 2 Tribute Ale South West
Okehampton 31pts v Cullompton 10 pts
The Okes gained revenge for defeat when they played in against Cullompton in the corresponding fixture last season, with a comfortable win against the Mid Devon side on what was a a dark, damp November afternoon.
Playing up the slight slope, Okehampton took time to get into their stride and the hosts missed an early penalty chance before the visitors really awoke.
Fullback Leon Horn came close to opening the scoring but was thwarted close in. However, the visitors did eventually cross for their first five pointer on 27 minutes.
A close range lineout produced a powerful catch and drive, and when the maul crossed the line, it was second row Brad Curtis who emerged from the pileup. Skipper Luke Simmons converted to put the Okes seven points ahead.
Okehampton hooker Jack Rutley then saw yellow after an ambitious interception attempt, the hosts kicked the resultant penalty to make it 3-7.
Despite being down to 14, the Okes were in the ascendancy approaching the interval.
For the first time the visitors produced multiple phases and admirable patience to create an opening up the left flank. Winger Marley Parker the beneficiary as he scooted over in front of the clubhouse. Simmons missed the extras but when the half-time whistle blew the visitors held a 12-3 lead.
It stopped raining as the second half kicked off with Okehampton soon back on the offensive. A few cases of white line fever prevented a score until eventually the third try arrived. Brandon Horn was set free by fellow Centre Tom McGrattan and crossed under the posts, allowing Simmons a simple conversion to stretch the margin to 16 points.
Cully then had their best spell of the match and a bit of indiscipline kicked in for the visitors. Consecutive penalties allowed the hosts to plough over from close range for a converted score to make it 19-10 to the visitors.
As the darkness descended, the Okes had to defend effectively to maintain their advantage entering the last quarter. Eventually they made their way back downfield, and after one effort was judged as held up, the visitors soon crossed for the crucial bonus point score. It was another catch and drive that set the platform for replacement hooker Will Holland to force his way over for the five pointer. The conversion was missed but with time running out, the Okes were now comfortable.
There was still time for one last try. Okehampton stretching the home defence out wide, allowing rangy flanker Josh McCulloch to cross in the right bottom corner. Simmons converted and the final whistle blew to seal a satisfactory afternoon’s work for the maroon and ambers.
Next up is a mouthwatering visit to the Okehampton from unbeaten league leaders Weston-super-Mare. Your support would be really helpful as the lads look to maintain their form and challenge the table toppers, kickoff 2:30 pm
‘Come on you Okes!’
