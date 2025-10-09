Young footballers from West Devon gave it their all in two spirited football tournaments recently.
Two primary school football tournaments, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), took place at the beginning of October.
A small schools tournament hosted by Gulworthy Primary School on Wednesday, October 1 attracted 12 teams from Lifton, Gulworthy, Lamerton, Meavy, St Joseph’s (Launceston), Princetown, Bere Alston and Mary Tavy & Brentor. Bere Alston won the A competition, beating Meavy A in the final, and Meavy B won the B competition.
OCRA coaches Sue, Kerry and Mhairi McCall officiated over the games.
The second competition held on Okehampton College all-weather pitch involved teams from St James (Okehampton), North Tawton, Lydford, Nortlew, Boasley Cross, Lew Trenchard and Milton Abbot schools. North Tawton B won the large schools competition and Lew Trenchard the small schools event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.