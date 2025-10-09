A small schools tournament hosted by Gulworthy Primary School on Wednesday, October 1 attracted 12 teams from Lifton, Gulworthy, Lamerton, Meavy, St Joseph’s (Launceston), Princetown, Bere Alston and Mary Tavy & Brentor. Bere Alston won the A competition, beating Meavy A in the final, and Meavy B won the B competition.