IN one of five South West Peninsula League fixtures to go ahead on the weekend, Okehampton Argyle fell to defeat at Honiton Town.
Miles Barron, Jordan Harris and Alex Kraus struck for the Hippos as they beat Argyle 3-1, Tyler Little scoring for the visitors.
There could well have been more goals in this one but both goalkeepers saved a penalty in the first half.
Prior to this defeat, Oke won three games on the spin having turned a corner, but this was a setback for Richard Washburn’s team against a Honiton side not far ahead of them.
Elsewhere, whilst five games kicked off in the Premier East, only four were completed. Ilfracombe Town were 1-0 up away at Bridport FC when their clash had to be stopped, Riley Malin suffering what has since been confirmed as a double leg break- everyone will be wishing him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, there were wins for Middlezoy Rovers, Torridgeside AFC and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police. Middlezoy were 3-1 victors away at rock-bottom Axminster Town, Torridgeside beat Teignmouth AFC by a single goal on home soil and Stoke edged out Ilminster Town in a five-goal thriller at Broadley Lane.
Amongst the games to fall foul of the weather were Bovey Tracey AFC against Crediton United and Newton Abbot Spurs vs Bishops Lydeard.
Okehampton’s next outing is a fascinating one as they welcome Teignmouth to Simmons Park, looking to do the double over the South Devon club.
Argyle won this fixture 3-0 back in August and Teignmouth are five points behind them now with three games in hand- it really could go either way.
There is plenty of other league action, not to mention WCP League outings too as Newton Spurs go to St. Day and Cullompton Rangers welcome Elburton Villa to Adopstar Park.
