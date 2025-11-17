TAVISTOCK CC have signed Pakistani under-19 star Ahmad Hassan as they start squad strengthening for their return to the Tolchards DCL Premier Division next season.
The Moorlanders, long-time leaders in the A Division last summer, were promoted as runners-up behind Hatherleigh. A stumble in the final month of the season cost Tavvy the title.
As Tavistock have not been on the Premier Division fixture list since 2006, when they finished bottom with just two wins to their name, top-flight experience is thin on the ground. Only keeper-batter Dave Manning remains from the class of 2006.
Hassan brings experience at the Under-19 World Cup level that Tavistock hope to benefit from.
“Ahmad is a batting and seaming all-rounder we are all very excited about,” said Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain.
“He played for Pakistan in last year’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and was named man-of-the match in their win over Ireland.”
Hassan followed up two Ireland wickets when Pakistan bowled with an unbeaten 57 in the chase to a three-wicket win.
Game time for Central Punjab Whites under-19s, Southern Punjab and Sialkot Region Under 19s also appear on Hassan’s cricket CV. He was due to feature for Wath in the South Yorkshire Premier League last season, but international commitments prevented that happening.
Back at the Ring on a permanent basis is press-on batter James White, whose appearances in recent seasons have been restricted by university studies in Durham. Tavvy got just six league outings from White last term, two in 2024 and four in 2023, one of which produced a century against Hatherleigh.
White, now 23, first appeared in a Tavistock 1st XI back in 2015 as a Devon under-13 player when he debuted against Bideford and made 31. Manning made 86 in the same game, which Tavvy won by eight runs.
With 80 league appearances under his belt, three tons, eight 50s and a batting average in the 30s, White is a useful man to have around.
“Having James for the season is like a new signing,” said skipper Cleave.
Tom Sherrell, a batter most recently with near neighbours Whitchurch, has made the short trip over the Down to join Tavistock.
According to Cleave more new faces could be in the pipeline.
“We are working on a couple at the moment which, I’m hoping will produce positive results.
Gone from last season’s promotion-winning squad is Jack Smyly, who chipped in with a batting average in the 20s and a handful of wickets.
“We have lost Jack to a job in London,” said Cleave.
