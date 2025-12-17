Winscombe ladies 31 Okehampton RFC women 48
OKEHAMPTON RFC women enjoyed a fitting festive finale to their 2025 schedule with a win away at Winscombe, in the first ever meeting between the two.
Amelie dove over from the base of a scrum to get the ball rolling for Okehampton and Issy added the extra points, only for Winscombe to fire back with a converted try of their own.
Mimi scored next, her first try of the season, and yet the hosts refused to go away, equalising once more.
A superb line break from Imogen set up Hetty, for whom it was also a first try in the Okehampton colours, and Issy made it three from three from the tee.
Now finding their rhythm, Okehampton began to dominate possession and territory, Issy crossing for two quick tries.
Winscombe reduced the deficit once more but it was Okehampton’s Jenna who scored the final points of the first half, moving the score to 21-36.
The second half began firmly in Winscombe’s favour, two unconverted tries putting Oke under real pressure.
Okehampton showed composure and resilience in turn though and two crucial tries from Garnet, both converted by Issy, sealed the 31-48 victory for the visitors.
Head coach Tom reflected on the performance, saying:
“There's no doubt we had to dig deep for that result today.
“There’s a saying that ‘good teams win, but great teams find ways to win’, and it’s been so good to see you time and time again prove your resilience, grit and determination, regardless of the personnel on the pitch.”
Forward of the match went to Jess Mathewson and back of the match went to Sophie Wiseman.
After this win, Okehampton finish the year with six wins from six and at the summit of the table.
Okehampton return to action at the Showground on January 11, welcoming Yeovil in a top-of-the-table clash that could prove decisive in the NC1 title race.
