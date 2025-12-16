TAVISTOCK Squash Club held its annual Blue Ball competition on Monday, December 8, this being the final club night comp of 2025.
It is a fun night for club members to enjoy some festive mulled wine and mince pies with some entertaining games of squash played in some dubious head wear.
Players were divided into five even teams who then nominated their team captains. Each team was then issued with three jokers. These add a twist to the matches and can be played against any opponent at any time.
Joker 1 - ‘make your opponent play with an old-style squash racket’
Joker 2 - ‘stop your opponent playing drop shots’
Joker 3 - ‘nominate a squash or racketball match’
Each game was played with a ‘blue spot’ beginners ball which are soft and bouncy, leading to more dynamic shots and extended rallies.
Over the course of the evening the captains played their Jokers hoping to get an advantage over the other teams.
The 'old' style racket with the small head and wooden frame tested the best players ability to control the shot and not playing a 'drop shot' challenged your strategy. While playing either squash or racketball can undermine your court skills.
But at the end of the evening, the team containing Kieren Savage, Andy Marsh and Isabell Lindsell managed to accumulate the most points (164) with Andy Marsh and Katy Bruce scoring the highest individual scores (44).
Thank you to all those members who attended to make this a fun night for all. If you would like to join in with our club events or just play social squash or racketball in 2026 then make contact through Facebook or the contact page on the club’s website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.