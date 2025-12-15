TWENTY-one Okehampton Running Club members were on the start lines of Purple Gecko’s festive North Cornwall Fairytale of Newquay coastal races.
Taking place on Saturday December 13, in glorious winter sunshine, this event was based on Porth Beach.
There were three distances on offer; an 8mile Pisky, a 15mile Long Half and a 30mile Ultramarathon with Canicross races alongside so dogs could run too. Runners (and dogs!) are encouraged to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing up and there was some suitably festive attire with some ORCs going all out including Santa hats, reindeer onesies, waistcoats, shirts, ties plus the odd ORC vest!
Santa Claus himself started the Ultra runners off at 8am, heading out from Porth Beach to Harlyn before making their turn and running all the way back.
Ian Duffield was first ORC home in five hours and four minutes followed by Tom Poland (5hr 32m); Sarah Marvin (6hr 10m); Deane Andrew and Izzi Davison (seconds apart in 6hr 21m); Eddie Bragg (6hr 24m); Matt Grint (6hr 29m); Emma Jewell (running her first ultra in 6hr 48m) and Lou Duffield (7hr 48m).
Keeley Phillips and Loki then ran the 8mile Pisky Canicross finishing strongly in first place setting the course record and earning them a lovely glass trophy.
Setting out at 10am after a bus ride to Harlyn, the Long Half runners ran back to Porth Beach passing the Ultra runners along their way.
Claire Watkins was first ORC home in 2hr 25m and 1st FV50 followed by Eddie Kingdom (2hr 29m); Ian Ripper (2hr 34m and 1st MV60); Angus Farrelly (2hr 50m); Claire Thompson (2hr 57m); Mary Roberts (3hr 03m); Pearl Barnes and Lu Walsh (seconds apart in 3hr 25m); Lucy Gooding (3hr 38m) and Chris Fulford-Brown and Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe (together in 3hr 57m with Chris 1st MV70).
The lovely weather with beautiful sea views made the day an absolute pleasure though undulating terrain; muddy and wet underfoot conditions; some energy sapping sandy beach crossings, and lots of big steps made for some tough running.
All agreed it was a great event made all the more special with so many ORCs out racing. Thanks also to Keeley Phillips, Carole Loader and Lorna Critchlow for volunteering at the event.
Following this on the Sunday, Pearl Barnes was out for some more festive running fun, this time alongside Pete Roissetter at the Extremely Jolly 10k.
Held in the private grounds of the Escot Estate, this is Jolly Running’s equivalent of a Christmas Cracker as it contains lots of surprises including copious amounts of muddy trails and fields, deep puddles and a fun water/mud slide.
Despite feeling tired from her efforts the day prior Pearl enjoyed every minute as did Pete, with all of the results still pending.
Okehampton Running Club boasts 150 members of all age and abilities who share a love for running.
They meet at the Pavilion in Simmons Park at 6:20 every Tuesday and Thursday with new members always welcome.
There are six groups for different abilities running each night, so there should be one to suit you. Each group is taken out by a qualified leader to help guide you in your training.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.