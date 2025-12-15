There were three distances on offer; an 8mile Pisky, a 15mile Long Half and a 30mile Ultramarathon with Canicross races alongside so dogs could run too. Runners (and dogs!) are encouraged to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing up and there was some suitably festive attire with some ORCs going all out including Santa hats, reindeer onesies, waistcoats, shirts, ties plus the odd ORC vest!