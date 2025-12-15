Next race was the Under 13 girls with Harriet Silvester representing the club. She finished 23rd in the league race which gave her a very credible 14th in the Devon Championship. In the boys Under 13’s, Ollie Neale finished 20th to give him 11th in the Championship. In the Under 15 girls race TAC finished 3rd in the Championship with Grace Gokhale (15th), Olivia Clark (17th) and Flora Lee-Langmead (18th) showing great determination to grab the bronze.