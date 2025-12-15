CON Aminus secured their best result of the season with a 4-1 victory over Con C.
Roe, Dodd, Cleave and Bellamy brought the bacon home for Aminus, with Lasker being the sole reply from the C Team.
This win takes the Aminus team up to the giddy heights of second in the league, not a bad showing given that they were bottom of the league a couple of weeks ago.
Up the hill, top of the table Con Z were going about their merry way with comfortable 4–1 win at the golf Club.
Turnbull and Dolan giving the Z team a nice cushion of a start, before Reid pulled one back for the Golf team.
Stewart and Turnbull in his second frame, then put the ‘sugar on the cornflakes’ with two more wins for the Cons.
Highlight of the night was a sparkling performance from Cons Stewart, with 30 and 27 breaks to give the assembled masses a real treat.
