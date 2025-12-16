TAVISTOCK AFC U23s fell to defeat away at Plymouth Hope on Saturday, December 13.
Alfie Shaw and Tayden Williams scored goals for the young Lambs either side of half-time at Staddiscombe Playing Fields but Tega Olaosebikan struck for the hosts as they prevailed 4-2.
Substitute Innocent Nzekwesi saw red for Plymouth Hope but that didn’t hold them back on their way to a fifth victory of the campaign.
After this one, they sit sixth in the Plymouth & West Devon Football League Premier Division, boasting a 5-0-4 record.
Tavistock meanwhile are up in fourth with three more points but they have played 13 games to date, the most of anyone in the league.
With eight goals in 10 games (according to the full-time website), Tayden Williams is the Lambs’ second highest scorer currently, only behind Aaron Hughes in the chart, who has 12 in eight.
For Alfie Shaw meanwhile, this was a first goal of the campaign having played four times for Tavi.
This was the final game for the U23s before the winter break with no fixture to look forward to this weekend.
Returning in January, they are scheduled to host Lydford Foxes AFC at Langsford Park on Saturday 3.
Trips to Princerock FC (Saturday 10) and Lakeside Athletic 2nd XI (Saturday 17) follow suit before Tavistock then host University of Plymouth 2nds on Saturday, January 31.
There was only one other league game played in their division on the weekend, Princerock edging out Morley Rangers by four goals to three away from home.
Meanwhile, Signal Box Oak Villa enjoyed an emphatic 8-0 victory over Lydford Foxes in the Premier Cup.
Photography from Tavistock AFC U23s 4-2 defeat away at Plymouth Hope is courtesy of Chilly Pics Photography.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.