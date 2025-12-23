WHAT better way to follow up the Christmas celebrations and festivities of December 25th than with a feast of football on Boxing Day?
As if the stakes weren’t high enough already, we are presented with a trio of derby showdowns across the Western and South West Peninsula Leagues with local bragging rights on the line across the board.
DECEMBER 26
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
Teignmouth AFC vs Newton Abbot Spurs, 11:00
Kicking off our local football billing for Boxing Day is a clash between Teignmouth AFC and Newton Abbot Spurs at Coombe Valley.
As has been well documented, Teignmouth had to play the majority of their games last term away from home due to ground issues and so “It’ll be good to finally get a derby at the valley” in the words of manager Liam Jones.
On their way to a second-placed finish in the SW Peninsula League East last year, Spurs won 4-0 against the Teigns on December 26th.
Tate-Breslan Aggrey and Owen Green notched singles to compliment a Harry French double and now, Green is the only one still regularly involved with the club.
Green was then on target again in the reverse fixture as Teignmouth held Spurs to a 1-1 draw on the penultimate weekend of the season.
There has of course been change in their technical area too, Connor Marshall taking on the baton from Marc Revell, not to mention that key individuals such as Tyler Joint and Lewis Breslan are unlikely to be in the fray this time around.
Jones offered an interesting perspective on these games, “It’s one where the players are bound by the commitment on behalf of the spectators from previous generations as opposed to for themselves” with plenty sure to be in attendance, hoping for bragging rights for their side.
For Marshall meanwhile, “It will be a really nice occasion and a special one too.”
He continued, “It will be my first time managing on Boxing Day so I can’t wait for it, Teignmouth are a very good club and they’ll be tough to face at their place.
“Having that extra level of pressure and excitement makes any game of football better, it motivates the players a lot more without me having to say much because the occasion does the talking for itself.”
Bovey Tracey AFC vs Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police, 12:00
Bovey Tracey AFC 1st XI manager Ben Gerring “absolutely loves” Boxing Day, describing it as the “best football day of the year.”
His side will be hosting Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police at the Western Counties Roofing Ground, a clash which he expects to be “fiery, intense, and a great watch for the neutral.”
The headline maker here is the return of Stoke manager Matt Hayden to Bovey, of whom, he was in charge for a short period last year before a controversial dismissal.
This hasn’t fazed Hayden in the slightest though: “We need to focus on this one just like any other game.”
He added, “Yes they’re doing incredibly well and haven’t lost yet in the league but they’re just another side we have to try and beat.”
The Moorlanders’ mightily impressive unbeaten run finally came to an end recently as they exited the FA Vase at the hands of Downton FC.
That 3-1 loss capped their run at 26 games without defeat but far more importantly, they are out in front in the league and are the hot favourites to claim the silverware come April.
Stoke are one of those teams on their coattails but Gerring pulled no punches when assessing his opponents: “It’ll be an eye-watering affair for locals to come and watch but, if I’m being brutally honest, they’ve dropped too many points.
“It would be much better if they were still in the title race.”
This is one you don’t want to miss.
WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Buckland Athletic vs Ivybridge Town, 15:00
Both managerial teams will get a first taste of this fixture when Buckland Athletic welcome Ivybridge Town to The VX3 Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Last season, the pair met in early January rather than on Boxing Day and Buckland prevailed, winning 2-1 in front of their own fans.
Only five of the host’s starting XI still play in yellow, including the goalscorers Ryan Bush and Jared Lewington although the latter will miss out through injury.
On the flipside, Ivybridge’s goalscorer Ollie Aplin has since returned to Bovey Tracey plus Jordan Duffey, Owen Stockton and Sean Thomson all went on to move to Buckland and then depart from there as well.
Bucks boss Matt Cusack is “looking forward to that one”, adding that “It builds the Christmas spirit, it’s what fans look forward to, local rivalries help build the crowds and helps everybody get out of the house as well.”
Having been restricted to a bare 11 for their FA Vase clash with Barnstaple Town, they’ll “look a completely different outfit and we’ll have plenty more players to choose from.”
Meanwhile, Ben Washam, one half of the Ivybridge managerial team, has a very clear message for his players.
“We want them to enjoy themselves and make a good account of themselves.”
Like with a lot of the fixtures his side have faced this season, Washam is relishing the challenge ahead.
“Going to Buckland and playing against a well-established team, testing ourselves against the so-called best in the division, it’s really exciting.”
Buckland’s “overall goal of making the playoffs or higher” remains and they are in and around the top five spots in the division, with Ivybridge in mid-table and continuing to defy outside noise and expectations.
Two of the three meetings between the clubs last season ended in draws with the Bucks going on to win a Les Phillips Cup tie via penalties so the bar is set there for Washam and co to go that one step further.
DECEMBER 27
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
Ilfracombe Town vs Okehampton Argyle, 15:00
Okehampton Argyle will be making the trip to Ilfracombe Town on Saturday, December 27, but 1st XI manager Richard Washburn won’t be there.
He confirmed that neither he nor his captain Josh Robins will be there on the day having “already made plans around the usual Boxing Day game.”
Washburn described the decision to move the game and ask them to travel to Ilfracombe as “reckless” and “baffling.”
He asked the questions: “Why aren’t we playing Crediton? Why aren’t we playing on Boxing Day?”
Five of the Peninsula League fixtures are taking place on the 26th with three being moved to the following day.
Washburn admitted to being “doubtful that we’ll fulfil the fixture, if so, it will be with plenty of youngsters.”
SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC vs Portishead Town, 15:00
Last but by no means least, Tavistock AFC will be welcoming last year’s Western League winners to Langsford Park.
Portishead Town finished at the step five summit with an impressive 91 points and have picked up where they left off following the move up to Southern League action.
Whilst the Posset are battling it out towards the right end, Tavistock are very much at the wrong end, embroiled in another relegation scrap.
The Lambs have won twice at home in the league thus far, losing the other six which includes a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Frome Town on Saturday, December 13.
Don’t count Tavistock out just yet though, they have some hugely talented players and will be desperate to work their way up the table, as well as spoiling the Portishead party.
