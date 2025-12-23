Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association is celebrating after achieving its FA three-star accreditation.
Three-star star accreditation refers to a recognition given to HRSA by England Football's Accredited Club program.
This accreditation acknowledges the club has met certain standards and criteria in areas such as coaching, safeguarding, and club management, demonstrating a good level of quality and commitment to providing a positive experience for its players, coaches, and volunteers.
With youth teams from U7 to U18 for male/mixed, female teams from U9 to U15 and 2 disability teams affiliated, Horrabridge qualify to move from a two-star to a three-star accredited club.
Horrabridge also have two senior men's teams, an adult ladies team, and two teams in the Devon Walking Football League, showing that there really is an opportunity for everyone to play at Horrabridge.
Ian Mulholland, HRSA secretary, said: “Congratulations to Horrabridge Rangers for become an FA three-star accredited club. We are now working with the club on the England Football Accredited Club Programme to help support and future proof the club across several areas.”
Clubs can progress from one-star to three-star as they demonstrate ongoing improvement and commitment to the accreditation standards. The accreditation aims to help clubs be ‘better everywhere’ and provides a framework for continuous development and improvement.
