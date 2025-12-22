REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
North Petherton 24 Okehampton RFC 33
OKEHAMPTON RFC returned home with an early Christmas present, a valuable 5-point win after this latest trip to Somerset, writes Adam Holliday.
On a bitterly cold afternoon, Oke began down the slope and with plenty of attacking intent.
Early signs looked-promising as the visitors dominated at the scrum.
Okes were overly profligate though as several chances went begging before they finally opened the scoring on 20 minutes. A penalty try was awarded from another close-range scrum to make it 0-7
Despite monopolising possession and territory, Okehampton’s strangely porous defence allowed Pethy back into the contest several times, in a half where the visitors should’ve been home and hosed by the interval.
On 24 minutes, Oke scored their second try as Brandon Horn benefited from an initial break by sibling Leon. Luke Simmons converting.
Okes failed to clear their lines from the restart, allowing the hosts to obtain their first score. This was soon followed by a second home try as Okes failed to defend several close-range charges from the home side.
Wondering how they weren’t further ahead, the visitors regained some composure and another Leon Horn assist allowed Skipper and stand-off Luke Simmons to scoot over to make it 12-21 with five minutes of the half remaining.
That was just enough time for Okehampton to score the fourth and bonus point try when Saul Holliday set winger Mike Stevens free down the left flank, and he raced over for a try converted on the halftime whistle by Luke Simmons.
So, with the 12-point cushion, Oke were looking to push on in the second 40. However, some defensive deficiencies allowed the home hooker to cause damage from close range to reduce the arrears.
The tide appeared to be turning as the home side were soon in for another score to make it just a two-point ball game.
The match was heading in the same direction as many previous trips to Beggars Brook, they always fray the nerves and end up closer contests than they should be.
Oke were soon back on the offensive but were frustratingly held up over the line then adjudged to have knocked on close in shortly after.
Finally, with a home player in the bin, Okehampton cashed in. Lock Brad Curtis, displaying all his newfound stamina, crashed over from short range for another converted score to make the margin nine points.
In the time remaining, there were a few hairy moments but Okes remained steadfast and came away with the full five points from a venue where the encounters seem always to be of the close kind.
A nice way to go into the Christmas break for the Okes whose next league encounter sees them host Ivybridge on January 10.
In the meantime, you can still get a dose of festive oval ball action with a traditional Boxing Day encounter, kickoff 2 pm.
