Competitors from Tavistock Swimming Club put in a fantastic team performance over two weekends at the Plymouth Leander Christmas Open Meet.
With 17 swimmers racing across 65 events at Plymouth Life Centre, it was a busy and exciting competition, full of excellent swims, plenty of personal bests, and some standout results and club records set.
The meet also saw several new Devon qualifying times achieved: Nell B – 200m Freestyle; Scarlett B – 50m Butterfly, 50m Breaststroke, 100m IM and 200m IM; Fearne B – 100m Backstroke; Megan K – 400m Freestyle and 200m IM; Sam Lake – 200m Freestyle.
A special mention goes to Illithia, who claimed a hot heat win in the 50m Butterfly at her very first Life Centre gala – a brilliant achievement.
There was also a strong medal haul for the team: Megan took 1st place in the 400m Freestyle and 2nd place in the 200m IM while Sam Lake secured 1st place in the 400m Freestyle, 2nd place in the 200m Freestyle, and 6th place in the 50m Freestyle.
Evie P had an outstanding meet, winning 1st place in the 50m Breaststroke, 50m Freestyle and 100m Freestyle as well as PBs in all her events. Evie also set two new club records in the 17-plus age group for the 50m Breastroke and 50m Freestyle.
The club also achieved excellent swims and PBs from: Eliza B, Mary B, Cora G, Beth K, Sophia L, Dom S, Lily S, Lottie S and Olivia W.
Sam Lake, Tavistock SC international racer, said: “A huge well done to all the swimmers racing across the weekends. It was a highly successful meet, showcasing the swimmers’ hard work, determination and progress.
“A huge thank you goes to our club volunteers, officials, team managers, and especially to our coaches Gareth and Jacob for their continued support and commitment.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.