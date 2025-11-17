A TRIO of Okehampton Running Club ladies were amongst those to take on Purple Gecko’s Lobster Lollop on Saturday, November 15, in support of The National Lobster Hatchery in Padstow.
This family-friendly event offers a choice of distance races all running out and back along the flat tarmac Camel Trail.
The runners were treated to calm conditions after Storm Claudia with sun, views and a balmy 12 degrees.
Pearl Barnes ran the 10k finishing in 1:00:49 as first FV60. Keeley Phillips and Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe ran with their 4-legged partners in the Canicross 10k race. Keeley finished 4th female and 9th overall and Kathryn was first FV60.
Also on Saturday, Jo Page was in London for RunThrough’s Battersea Park Half Marathon. 8.75 laps through the picturesque park on totally flat tarmac makes it a fast course and a favourite race for those aiming to run a personal best.
Jo stood on the start line with the intention of attempting her first sub 1:30. She took full advantage of the fast conditions to run an amazing PB of 1:28:04 also setting new female and FV40 club records. Congratulations!
Elsewhere, Claire Grubb and Rory Grubb ran Wild Running’s Burrator Noir. With an evening start from the Discovery Centre at Burrator Reservoir, the races are run entirely in the dark.
Rory ran first, taking on the 2km junior race which he flew round in 11:16 to finish in first place. Claire then ran the 12-miler, which she said was a “great route” consisting of rocky tracks across open moorland, through plantations, along leats and the disused railway lines near Foggintor Quarry.
Claire said she would “highly recommend a night race to everyone”. She was pleased to finish as first female in 2:06:12 - a great achievement just a week after her coast path ultramarathon.
The popular South West Road Runners’ Drogo 10 was back on Sunday with five ORCs lining up in the 455-strong field of runners.
Starting and finishing at Castle Drogo this hilly, muddy 10-mile fell race has stunning autumn views across the Teign Valley. The tough course covers some steep ascents and descents as it loops around the valley for a total elevation gain of 1760ft including the infamous Hunter’s Path final hill.
Finishing in 4th place overall and first ORC was Luke Stannus (1:05:44) followed by Tom Poland (1:17:53), Geoff Hill (1:26:58), Ian Ripper (1:28:48) and Lorna Critchlow (1:46:55).
Finally, to this season’s second event in the Westward League Cross Country series.
Held in Newquay Sports Centre, the courses cover multiple different loops around the sports field with a large field of runners taking part across the different age categories. An incredibly tough afternoon of running was reported.
Emily Young was our sole ORC senior lady finishing 106th in her 5.2km race alongside the U17 ladies. James Dearden represented the U13 boys running a 3.2km course and giving the crowd a sprint finish as he finished in 18th place.
In the 8.2km senior men’s race, Steve Sincock led home the ORCs in 127th place, followed by Garry Wallace in 143rd and Paul Evison in 144th. Unfortunately, having lost count of the laps and coming in a lap early, Paul had some catching up to do!
