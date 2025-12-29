Several Okehampton Running Club members chose to travel to complete parkruns over Christmas week.
They travelled to Chelmsford, Woolacombe, Exeter Riverside, Tamar Trails and Maidenhead to run Christmas parkruns.
This week provided an end of year treat of two parkruns within the space of three days with several events around the country putting on an extra run on Christmas day itself.
Usually the weekly parkrun is only on Saturdays, so, to have a special Christmas Day event is something not to be missed.
However, Okehampton’s Simmons Park parkrun wasn’t on for Christmas Day, hence the parkrun fans were forced to go further afield.
For anyone fancying a Christmas day run next year, the list of venues hosting a run on Christmas day are available on the parkrun website.
On the normal parkrun Saturday, ORC was out in force at parkrun, working off all the mince pies. A special mention to Sophie who came in as first female in an impressive 21:01.
On Boxing Day, the annual run around Burrator Reservoir encouraged entrants to donate a present in Santa’s sack and take one when they finish. This was not a race, there were no timings or marshals, just a nice sociable run. This year Keeley completed it and had lots of fun, enjoying the large amount of fancy dress on show.
