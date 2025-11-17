IT WAS relief all round for the 59 runners who turned up at the track on Saturday, November 15, for Tavistock Athletic Club's latest Tavy 5k race - after the lashing rain during the week, the day dawned bright and even sunny.
Even the prospect of having to run through the week's ankle-deep water in the subway to the Meadows didn't materialise - it miraculously dried up (or was drained) before the event.
The monthly race, organised each month by dedicated TAC volunteers, has a strong following throughout the area both from running clubs and individuals of all standards wanting to challenge themselves.
The age range of this month's runners tells the same story - from under 11 to over 75. The race also saw the 'graduation' of some of the cohorts of TAC's latest Couch to 5k programme (pictured), with more expected to celebrate in the December event.
Taking line honours this month was James Cartlidge of Plymouth Harriers in a superb time of 17min39s, a V35M runner. He finished more than a minute ahead of second and third placed rivals Adam Porter (18:44) and Andy James (18:56), both unattached SenM runners.
Looking ahead and the Christmassy edition of the Tavy 5k will take place on Saturday, December 20, with runners encouraged to dress up accordingly.
For those already thinking about New Year resolutions, the next Couch to 5k course will start on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
Registration will open in early December but people can register their interest by going to the 'Get Into Running' page of the Tavistock Athletic Club website.
Pictured: Couch to 5k graduates Sarah Reynolds, Jack Hodge and Hannah Gethin.
