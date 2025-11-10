SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Westbury United 3 Tavistock AFC 2
WESTBURY United turned the game on its head in a crazy 16-minute period, condemning Tavistock AFC to another defeat despite their impressive performance, writes Luca Sperti.
The Lambs came into this clash in Wiltshire making two changes from the side beaten by Didcot Town. Attacking duo Jacob Bowker and Ben Fowles returned to the XI in place of Charlie Madden and Olly Northam.
Inform hosts Westbury started strongly with former Yate Town forward Bevan Cross at the heart of it all.
Tavistock responded with some inventive play of their own though, Brad Williams forcing home goalkeeper Joel Manning into a commanding save at his near post.
A scrappy spell followed before, in the 33rd minute, the Lambs came a lick off paint away from taking the lead after a cross from the right by Bowker found Williams in the box. The physical forward flicked a header which looped over Manning but hit the bottom of the bar before being caught by the grateful Westbury shot-stopper.
On the brink of half-time, Tavi’s pressure paid off and they took the lead. A ball from Fowles found Williams who took a touch before laying the ball to young Tom Chastey, who side-footed an effort into the bottom right corner for his first goal of the campaign.
Picking up where they left off, Tavistock began the second half on the front foot and were able to double their lead.
A stellar team move spearheaded by Ethan Wright and Rhys Lindsell was rounded off by a Bowker flick, this his third of the season.
Shortly after, Westbury went in search of a goal of their own and it was the woodwork who denied Brad Selwood, Tavi defenders then scrambling it clear afterwards.
The home fans didn’t have to wait long for their team’s response though. A minute after that chance, Josh Jenkins halved the deficit with the linesman adjudging Harris to have not cleared it off of the line in time.
Substitute Ben Starr smashed home a lethal strike shortly after and then the dramatic comeback was complete for Westbury by the impressive Selwood, a strike that caused pandemonium in the Platinum Hyundai Park.
In the 74th minute, the Lamb,s looking to get back into the game, made their first sub of the afternoon with Fowles replaced by Ryan White.
Not long after, the first card of the game was dished out with half-time sub Aaron Witchell pulling back Chastey on a counterattack, leaving the ref with no choice.
Tavistock’s first chance since going behind was a speculative one from former Barnstaple man White, who smashed a powerful half-volley which was comfortably caught by the inform Manning. In the 82nd minute, the home side, looking to shore the game up, made their final sub of the day with the influential Jenkins replaced by Stephen Hulbert.
Despite their best efforts, a third goal of the afternoon eluded Stuart Henderson’s men, leaving them at the foot of the Southern League table.
A home clash against Bristol Manor Farm on Tuesday night at Langsford Park presents a swift chance to bounce back and then, this weekend, the Lambs will head to mid-table Hartpury.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.