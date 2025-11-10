FOX B and Bratton Clovelly both made it four wins from four in the latest round of fixtures of the Lydford Darts League.
The latest victims of Fox B’s prowess were White Hart, an 8-2 defeat seeing their winless start to the season continue.
With 31 points, Fox B are out in front, Bratton Clovelly following behind on 25. They came out on top against Fox A, beating them 6-4.
On the same tally as them, but having played one more game, are Blacksmith Arms, who were locked together in a 5-5 tie with Copper Penny.
180s were scored by Fox A’s Andy Heard and White Hart’s AJ whereas the highest checkouts came were a 117 from Paul Schuttkacker (Copper Penny) and a 114 by Richard Toop (Blacksmith Arms).
This draw leaves Copper Penny bringing up the rear, but with games in hand on those above them, they’ll fancy their chances of progressing up the table.
