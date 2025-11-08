Three talented swimmers from Tavistock excelled at the regional championships last weekend.
The determined female swimmers, Evie Pfrom Tavistock Swimming Club, generated a big wave of excitement at the South West Regional Winter Championships held at Millfield in Street.
They all impressed with personal successes, showcasing grit, speed, and club pride in a weekend of thrilling racing.
The women, 17-year-old Evie P, Charlotte Walker and Sam Lake (a Tavistock primary school teacher) responded to great support.
On Saturday Evie led the charge in the sprint events. Opening her campaign in the 50m breaststroke, she powered to a time just 0.10 outside her personal best, securing an impressive 19th place and narrowly missing out on a finals reserve slot.
Evie then stormed through the 50m freestyle, clocking a superb 27.65 — a new personal best and a club record — finishing 27th in a highly competitive field.
Sunday delivered further excitement, as distance specialists Charlotte Walker, 19, and Sam Lake tackled the demanding 1,500m freestyle.
Charlotte produced a super-solid performance, finishing 23rd with a time just outside her personal best of 19:19:99, demonstrating strength and excellent consistency over the gruelling distance.
Close behind, Sam, a veteran international multi-sport champion (in running and swimming) raced with great determination, claiming 24th place in a fantastic 19:23.95, a huge personal best.
As a masters swimmer competing shoulder-to-shoulder with a younger field, Sam delivered an inspiring and high-standard performance.
With personal bests, club records, and brilliant displays of resilience and skill, all three swimmers did their club proud. Their achievements set the stage for an exciting season ahead and continue to showcase the incredible talent rising through the ranks at our club
