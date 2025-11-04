TAVISTOCK AFC U23s produced a stunning attacking display on Saturday, November 1, as they swept aside Future Stars 10–1 in an emphatic performance at Devonport High School for Boys.
The game began against the run of play, with Future Stars taking an early lead inside ten minutes. A deflected effort from a corner looped over debutant goalkeeper Nathan Morgan, giving the hosts a surprise advantage.
Tavistock responded calmly and soon found their rhythm. In the 18th minute, striker Aaron Hughes levelled the scores with a composed finish, sparking the visitors into life.
Just seven minutes later, midfielder Tayden Williams cut in from the left and drove a superb effort into the far corner to give Tavistock a 2–1 lead.
Now dominant in possession, the Lambs continued to press. In the 38th minute, the in-form James Hopcraft added a third with a clinical strike, before winger Owen Lauderdale rounded off an impressive first half to send Tavistock in 4–1 up at the break.
The visitors showed no sign of slowing down after the restart. Hughes netted his second of the afternoon in the 48th minute, shortly before Josh Allott replaced Morgan in goal.
Still full of energy, Tavistock extended their advantage on 52 minutes when Isaac Northam calmly slotted home to make it 6–1. Williams grabbed his second of the match midway through the half, rifling home to further deflate the hosts.
Substitute Conor Wright then opened his account for the club in memorable fashion, unleashing a powerful strike from distance. The pressure continued, and an unfortunate Future Stars defender turned a low cross into his own net with nine minutes remaining.
Fittingly, Tavistock reached double figures in the final action of the match. Wright saw his effort crash off the crossbar, rebound against the goalkeeper’s head, and roll over the line to secure a remarkable 10–1 victory.
It was a commanding display from the young Lambs, who combined creativity, movement and sharp finishing throughout the 90 minutes.
Tavistock U23s will now look to continue their impressive form on Saturday, November 8, when they host SB Oak Villa at Langsford Park (2pm KO), with hopes of adding more points to their growing tally.
