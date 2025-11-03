TAVISTOCK Athletic Club were well-represented at the third running of Bideford AAC’s annual set of races on Sunday, November 2.
Following their half marathon and 10k races earlier in the year, it was time for their ever-popular 10-miler - an unusual race distance that always attracts a large following.
This year, 755 runners completed the course which, as usual, starts and finishes near Bideford AAC's clubhouse and takes in both roads and the Tarka trail.
11 athletes from Tavistock Athletic Club travelled up to compete, enjoying a mixed bag of weather including blue skies, sun, blustery winds and some rain and drizzle.
Fresh from her win in the Tavy 7 last weekend, Nikki Bond (née Kelly) excelled again, winning the ladies race in an excellent time of 1:00:35 - a minute faster than her 3rd place in the race last year.
Just a minute behind her was Sam Hortopp, taking 20th place in his MSen category in 1:01:19 and Hannah Smith, 4th female overall, in 1:03:32.
Mark West then finished in 1:06:09, 6th in his MV50 category, and Hannah Worth, taking a noteworthy 2nd place in the FV40 category with a time of 1:06:52.
Following were Marc Curtis in 1:09:41; Jenny Jeeves, 1:13:02 (4th FV55); Garry Letheren, 1:21:40; Tony Shearer, 1:29:45; Ann Kelly, 1:35:14 and Helen Kula-Przezwanski in 1:36:10, taking 2nd place in the FV65 category.
Pictured are some of the TAC runners who took part in the aforementioned Bideford 10 miler.
Comments
