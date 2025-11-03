RICHARD Washburn’s Okehampton Argyle have made it three wins on the bounce in the South West Peninsula League and five league fixtures without defeat.
On Saturday, November 1, Argyle welcomed Bishops Lydeard to Simmons Park with the opportunity there for them to continue this strong form.
They did exactly that, winning 5-1 for the second home game in a row.
Bradley Ausden starred for the hosts with a hat-trick, Callum Massey and Joel Thorne also finding the back of the net. The Bishops Lydeard goal came from Marky Jones, who had Jake Brice sent off.
Okehampton ended September with a 1-1 draw against Torridgeside AFC and then kicked off October with a goalless affair at Middlezoy Rovers.
Walter C Parson League Cup and FA Vase exits followed but that hasn’t hampered their league form at all, Axminster Town, Crediton United and now Bishops Lydeard all trying and failing to take points off of them.
This, a fifth win of the campaign, has Argyle in 12th now on 17 points. They recently overtook Teignmouth AFC and have now moved beyond Torrington AFC- only three points separate them from rivals Crediton in seventh.
The season began with four straight defeats and eight losses in nine, but the message from Washburn was always one of patience and persistence. Their performances suggested that there was more to come and that is exactly what we are seeing now.
Even when they’ve been beaten, more often than not, they’ve looked strong. Losses in South Devon at the hands of Newton Abbot Spurs and Bovey Tracey AFC for example.
Looking ahead now and Argyle have the weekend off, their next outing coming at home in the St Luke’s Challenge Cup for their rearranged clash with the aforementioned Bovey, a side yet to lose in 18 games.
