BERE Alston United fell to a sixth defeat of the Devon Football League season on Saturday, November 1.
They hosted Alphington FC at Bere Alston Recreation Ground and were beaten by three goals to one.
Ben Clark was on target for the hosts whilst the Alphington goals were scored by Ben Annunziata, Tre Davey and substitute Oliver Partridge.
Despite the result, Bere Alston stay put in 14th in the DFL standings on 10 points, although the landscape is slightly precarious for them.
The triumvirate of Thorverton, Plymstock United and Newtown are finely poised on their coattails with seven points apiece.
Ahead of them, Dartmouth AFC and Ipplepen Athletic are both on 12 points with another trio then on 13.
Thorverton were beaten 3-0 at Fremington and Newtown lost by a single goal at home to Appledore, whilst Plymstock United shared the spoils away at Budleigh Salterton.
Coming up next for Bere Alston 1st XI is a trip to Ottery St. Mary on Saturday, November 8, a side five places and three points ahead of them.
Elsewhere, Bere Alston United 2nd XI picked up a point away from home on Saturday.
They played away at Paignton Villa 3rd XI in the South Devon Football League Division Four in a game that ended 2-2. Ryan Smale and Charley Spry netted for Bere Alston and the Villa goals were scored by Jamie Collings and Danny Powell.
This point sees their strong start to life in the SDFL continue, Bere Alston are in fourth with a record of 3-1-3 to date.
They may have played more games than the trio ahead of them but next up, they host third-placed Brixham Town 2nd XI with a chance to join them on 13 points and send a statement to the rest of the division.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.