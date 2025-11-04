OKEHAMPTON RFC are up to second in South West Two West following a 21-18 win over Penzance-Newlyn on the Showfield.
It was the only game played in South West Two last Saturday, having been brought forward a week to avoid clashing with an Okehampton social event.
Victory was just enough to edge Okehampton of Winscombe into second place on points difference.
The game was nip and tuck from start to finish with just a point in it at halftime, which Okehampton reached 14-13 up.
Brett Luxton, the Okehampton coach, said it was a close encounter between two well-matched teams.
“It could have gone either way and Penance-Newlyn might easily have won,” said Luxton.
“If we played them 10 times, I would expect the outcome to be five-all.”
Luxton said Okehampton had to bide their time and were rewarded for not panicking.
“Pirates defended really well and we had to be very patient,” said Luxton.
“We had to grind them down through so many phases of play to get any joy at all.”
Okehampton’s try scorers were Tom White, Brad Curtis and Oscar Bridger. Luke Simmons continued his perfect record for the season with all three conversions.
“Luke has not missed a conversion yet, although he has missed a penalty,” said Luxton.
Rhys Brownfield – two tries, two penalties and one conversion – scored all of Pirates’ points.
