SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Tavistock AFC 0 Didcot Town 1
Tavistock AFC were left frustrated at Langsford Park as an unfortunate own goal early in the second half handed Didcot Town all three points in a tight, hard-fought encounter, writes Jamie Townsend.
The first half was evenly contested, though chances were few and far between. The game began at a brisk pace, with Tavistock’s Northam fouled in the opening minute to win an early free kick. Both sides struggled to adapt as heavy rain turned the pitch slick, leading to several slips and late challenges.
Didcot’s Tyger was a lively threat down the left, twice testing Tavi keeper Holman in the opening stages, first with a curling effort that was comfortably held, and then moments later when he broke through on goal only to see Holman save well with his legs.
At the other end, Tavi’s Williams and Northam both found space in wide areas but couldn’t make telling connections, whilst Didcot’s Glover’s ambitious half-volley and Mills’ attempted a long-range strike both failed to trouble Holman.
Cross picked up a yellow card midway through the half as the battle in midfield intensified. The sides went in level at the break, with neither team able to find a breakthrough in difficult conditions.
Tavistock made a change at the restart, with Fowles replacing an injured Madden, but it was Didcot who struck first. On 50 minutes, an attack down the left resulted in a low cross that deflected off Tavi defender Baxter and wrong-footed Holman to give the visitors a 0-1 lead.
Didcot grew in confidence after the goal, pushing for a second, while Tavistock battled to regain their rhythm. Williams went close with a powerful effort over the bar, and Fowles was bundled down on the edge of the box as the Lambs pressed forward.
Manager Stuart Henderson made further changes, bringing on Bowker for Northam around the 66-minute mark, as Tavi sought fresh impetus. Fowles nearly made an impact, connecting with a flick-on from a throw but was unable to keep his half-volley on target.
The Lambs finished strongly, carving out several chances in the final ten minutes. A neat move from back to front saw Holman release Ethan, who found Crago, whose squared ball to Fowles was agonisingly turned just wide.
This turned out to be Tavistock’s best chance of the game, and one that really should have ended in a goal.
Moments later, Lindsell’s strike from the edge of the box earned a corner, but Didcot held firm.
Holman had to remain alert late on, after a mix-up at the back which almost gifted Didcot a second, but the visitors’ effort drifted wide. Despite late pressure, Tavistock couldn’t find a way through, and the match ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat.
Tavistock will feel hard done by after a disciplined display undone by an unlucky own goal. Despite creating good chances late on, they were unable to convert and remain near the bottom of the table. The defeat leaves the Lambs 21st in the Southern League Division One South table with 10 points from 14 games, while Didcot climb to 12th.
Tavistock now turn their attention to next Saturday’s trip to Westbury United, where they will hope to bounce back and end their recent run of narrow defeats.
