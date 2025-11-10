A TWO-minute silence was respectfully observed ahead of kick-off for Remembrance Day, before Tavistock U23s produced an impressive but ultimately frustrating performance in a narrow 2–1 defeat to SB Oak Villa 2nds at Langsford Park.
From the outset, the young Lambs dictated the tempo, moving the ball confidently and linking play well across the pitch. Several promising opportunities were created through intelligent passing and movement, but the decisive touch in front of goal proved elusive.
Against the run of play, the visitors took the lead midway through the first half when Tavistock were unable to clear their lines, and a well-struck effort found the top corner beyond the outstretched goalkeeper. Despite continued pressure, the hosts went into the break trailing 1–0.
Tavistock came out strong after the interval, their persistence rewarded when Owen Lauderdale broke through the Oak Villa defence and finished calmly to level the scores. With momentum building, the Lambs pressed forward in search of a winner, controlling much of the second half and limiting the visitors to few chances.
However, heartbreak struck late on. A long free kick from the SB Oak Villa goalkeeper was flicked on and squared across goal for a teammate to apply a composed finish, sealing all three points for the visitors.
In spite of this late blow, Tavistock can take plenty of encouragement from a spirited display full of energy, teamwork, and confident football. On another day, their dominance and creativity would surely have brought a more positive result.
The young Lambs, who currently sit third on 15 points in the Plymouth & West Devon Premier, will look to bounce back away at Morley Rangers on Saturday, November 15. This is a 2pm kick-off at Plymstock School.
Photography courtesy of Mark Allott.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.