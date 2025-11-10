CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Mason Parker-Groves, of the Okehampton Flyers, who has achieved a seventh place in double mini trampoline (DMT) and a 10th place in trampoline in the 13-14 year old age group at the National Age Group Finals at Telford International Centre.
Mason also qualified for the British Championships in DMT, achieving an 11th place in the 13-16 year old junior category, and new personal bests.
The National Age Group Finals and British Championships are British Gymnastics national finals and are the highest level of trampoline and DMT in the UK.
Mason has had a challenging year following an injury in February which meant he was out of training for a few months.
After gradually rebuilding his fitness, he was able to compete in the last FIG and English qualifiers of the season, securing a place at the National Age Group Finals, the British Championships, and also the English Championships, where he won gold in trampoline and came 5th in DMT.
Mason's coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: “This is a great comeback for Mason this year, not only to qualify for the National Age Group Finals and British Championships after several months off training, but to upgrade his passes and routines, and achieve a top 8 place in his new age group at the National Age Group Finals, and an 11th place against older gymnasts at the British Championships. He is now working on further upgrades to his passes and routines ready for next season.”
Okehampton Flyers has set up new double mini trampoline squad trials this half term and a new double mini trampoline class. The club also has some places available at trampolining and gymnastics. Contact [email protected] to book a place.
